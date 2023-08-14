HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 14 Aug 2023

New claims suggest Google will launch a new feature to aid connectivity by having one account over all Android devices says an insider.

Mishaal Rahman, the insider, shared the feature will be similar to Apple’s current Continuity feature, which lets owners take calls on all devices like their iPhones, Macs, and iPads, when devices are linked to the same network.

With all Android devices connected to one Google account, certain features will be accessible like Call Switching and also Internet Sharing, which acts like a mobile hotspot and allows users to share a main device’s network connection with all other Android devices.

The Android Call Switching option for all devices differs from Apple’s solution, which does not let users take calls from another iPhone but restricts calls to other devices like iPads, Macs, and MacBooks.

As of yet, these claims have not been substantiated by Google but, Mishaal Rahman indicates feature will show in the Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing sub-menu soon enough as “Link Your Device”.



