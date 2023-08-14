HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Supermarkets Are Watching You In Ways You Don’t Know

Supermarkets Are Watching You In Ways You Don’t Know

By | 14 Aug 2023

Supermarkets including Woolworths and Coles, are turning to high-tech security following a rise in shoplifting thanks to the rising cost of living, a retail black market, and opportunities through self serve checkouts.

Paul Zahra, Australian Retail Association CEO, claimed retailers are reporting increases in the frequency and severity of retail crime this year. Store are expected to begin reporting higher rates of stock loss.

There are estimates supermarkets could lose up to $9 billion annually thanks to shoplifting, which equals 2-3% of total stock, and a 25% loss in profit.

“It has a significant impact, especially on mum-and-pop stores, which is why retailers are taking this super seriously.”

The number of shoplifting offences has increased in NSW by 40% between March 2021 and 2023.

A spokesperson for Coles said stores used technology in their security, which includes trolley locking and electronic article surveillance.

Trolley locking prevents people from leaving without paying, while cameras at Woolworth checkouts are utilising AI to check items are scanned correctly. Some products are also locked in cabinets to prevent shoplifting.

“While most of our customers do the right thing, unfortunately, a small number don’t. We know that retail crime is on the increase across many retailers, and we continue to work closely with police in this space.”

A spokesperson for Woolworths claimed the company also saw an increase in all types of retail crime.

“We have a number of initiatives that we use, both covert and overt, to help reduce retail crime and keep our team members safe in our stores.”

Craig Woolford, MST retail analyst claimed supermarkets were utilising multiple ways to prevent shoplifters.

“Shoplifting has taken off recently … and the escalation is worrying for retailers.” He also added shoppers are likely to see an increase in all forms of preventative measures.

Many self serve checkouts also use cameras to watch shoppers, while AI detects inconsistencies, or if the trolley isn’t empty upon payment.

Some trolley locking technology uses smart gates at the exit, fasten the wheels if someone tries to flee before paying.

High-value, easily pocketable items are now being placed in plastic containers or have electronic article surveillance tags that will beep at the exit. Some also utilise radio frequency identification stickers can track back to the original store when recovered.

There are also low tech solutions employed, including separate exits, and one way entrances preventing quick getaways, CCTV footage, and loss prevention officers.

Woolford claimed the increase in theft didn’t just come down to the rising cost of living, but the ability to resell stolen goods.

“There are a lot of products, like mainstream household cleaning products or high-value products like red meat, that are easily sold either on an e-commerce platform or a secondary market.”

“The real challenge is staff are rightly told not to stop shoplifters, and some of it has become quite brazen.”

Gerard Dwyer, the National Secretary of the SDA claimed retailers should be turning to workplace design inhibiting theft and customer abuse, along with law reform around customer abuse/violence.

“Shoppers should remember that retail workers are providing an essential service – ensuring you get the essentials of life to put food on the table and provide for your children.”

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Coles Changes Delivery Service, Goes Greener
EXCLUSIVE:Swann Appoints Local Boy As New CEO
Demand For Premium Jura Coffee Machines Growing At The Good Guys & JB Hi Fi
Retailers Jump Aboard The Barbiecore Bonanza
New Scam Warning Issued For Coles, Telstra Loyalty Customers
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Bugger The Risk, Officeworks Now Selling Banned Companies Security Cameras
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Pixel 8 Launching New ‘Audio Magic Eraser’
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Apple Cries Foul on New Payment Service Regulation
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Apple Cuts iTunes Movie Trailers App
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Disney+ To Follow Netflix With Password Crackdowns
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Bugger The Risk, Officeworks Now Selling Banned Companies Security Cameras
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Their cameras are banned in multiple Countries including Australia and and they have been clearly identified as “high risk”, but...
Read More