Laser Corporation the Australian-owned consumer electronics distributor has snared the rights to Pebble Gear’s range of Disney products in Australia.

Demand for Disney products have grown in Australia following the launch of Disney + with retailers now moving to range a new generation of Disney products.

The first products that will come to market as part of the new agreement are a range of Disney-themed tablets and related accessories developed by Pebble Gear, that will go on sale in Big W stores nationally from mid-June, launching as part of its annual Toy Sale Event.

The kid safe tablets have been developed using software and a user interface that delivers “peace of mind to parents” claim Laser management.

The latest addition to the range comes off the back of a significant expansion of the Laser business over the last 12 months, including investment in its China resourcing and manufacturing capabilities, senior business development and sales staff in Australia and new business areas including a private label arm of the business.

Laser management are currently negotiating other brand licences.

“We are excited to bring officially-licensed Disney consumer products to Australia through our new partnerships that will start with Pebble Gear and expand in the near future. This is a huge endorsement for our business not just in how we develop products but how we also bring them to market in collaboration with our retailer partners,” said Chris Lau, Managing Director, LASER.

“The Disney themed tablets and accessories by Pebble Gear are a great example of this, given the intelligence that has gone into ensuring children are protected by the software and user interface that is built into each tablet. This isn’t about just putting a globally beloved brand and characters on products, it’s adding value to the consumer experience at the same time.

“We are delighted to partner with LASER, their approach to managing retail channels is exceptional. We would like to thank everyone at Laser and Disney for their support in creating this new market and we are all excited about building the business together.” Said Neil Meredith of Pebble Gear.