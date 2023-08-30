Knock, Knock, who’s there? Miele with a new range of products at IFA that could have come directly from Samsung and LG with a new Miele clothes management system that look remarkably like the systems released by the South Korean brands three years ago.

And as for Miele’s knock, knock, innovation the German Company is now allowing doors on their new refrigeration range and the new Aerium laundry care cabinet to be opened with a simple knock of the door.

The Miele laund care cabinet is set to initially be launched in Europe next year and if launched in Australia could cost more than $7,500. The similar Samsung Air Dresser is retailing for $2,899 at JB Hi Fi.

The Company admitted at the IFA press conference that the concept of clothes care is big in Europe and that they are looking to replicate the same adoption rate in Europe.

In the XL interior there are five special hangers called Aero Hangers, which ventilate the clothing from the inside.

Hats and cuddly toys along with shoes can refreshed on an air-permeable shelf directly below coats and dressing hanging above.

In the lower area, shoes, hats or gloves can be hung on fold-out air and steam outlets (Aerobars).

The combination of Aero Hangers and AeroBars without an additional device is only available from Miele.

Also coming is a budget stick vac which surprisingly is going to retail in Europe for A$570.

Miele claims that their Duoflex HX1, is going to set new standards when it comes to design and functionality and a multi colour range of choices.

A key feature according to Miele is their Speed Lock System which they claim has been “patented”.

Also available in Europe shortly will be a Miele oven function called “Smart Food ID” which is also similar to the new Samsung offering.

A camera recognizes the ingredients via AI and can then assign which cooking mode should be selected.

If you use several Miele appliances at the same time, you can synchronize them with “Meal Synch”. In this way, the devices ensure that everything is ready at the same time for different components with different cooking times.

The German Company is also flogging sustainability claiming that 67% of consumers want to lower the cost of water and electricity.

They also claim that a recent European study revealed that 17% of consumers “don’t know how to save energy” and that only 11% of consumers use Eco mode.