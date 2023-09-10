HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Sep 2023

Beko, the Turkish appliance Company, who is set to take over Hitachi’s consumer appliance business in Australia on October 1, in an effort to gain traction in the affordable premium market, is now concerned that Chinese brands are set to hurt sales of their bottom end Beko brand with management accusing the Chinese of setting up to dump product into the affordable appliance market.

ChannelNews understands that several retailers of appliances have been offered attractive deals by Chinese appliance brands which according to insiders are offering a better ASP return for retailers.

Hakan Bulgurlu the CEO of Arçelik the Company that owns both Beko and has the rights to Hitachi appliances, claims that consumers ‘not doing very well’, with high inflation that is eroding the purchasing power of consumers shopping for affordable appliance like what Beko manufacture.

On the bright side he said, was that slowing factory output and property issues for appliance manufacturers could cut commodity prices, reducing Arçelik’s costs.

After admitting that the market for appliances is cooling, he told the Financial Times at IFA that the “huge capacity” of Chinese manufacturers was a major risk for rivals.

“If the Chinese market slows, that means they need to use that capacity and put that product in other markets,” he said.

Recently Arcelik purchased a majority stake in Whirlpool’s household appliances business with the deal set to centre on Europe, however insiders are tipping that the business could end up with a deal in Australia.

Currently Whirlpool is distributed by the Harvey Norman owned distributor Arisit.

ChannelNews understands that Harvey Norman management played a key role in the negotiations as to whether current Hitachi consumer appliances staff in Australia were retained when Beko took over the local business from October 2023.

The loss of Whirlpool could see Beko fail in their attempt to get Beko appliances ranged in Harvey Norman stores.

Bulgurlu’s warning highlights the global ripple effects from China’s deteriorating economy with appliance sales in China falling significantly with Chinese brands such as TCL, Hisense Changhong and Haier who also own Fisher & Paykel now looking at international markets to deliver sales.

The hoped for recovery in China after the end of Covid-19 lockdowns last year has been disappointing and consumers are not making big purchases.

Sales of home appliances in China fell 5.5 per cent in July from the same month in 2022, according to the country’s statistics agency.

“China really is the engine, and the engine is sputtering at the moment,” Bulgurlu said, adding: “I don’t see it recovering quickly.”

Bulgurlu also expressed concerns about demand for home appliances in Europe, one of Arçelik’s key markets accounting for some 40 per cent of its €7.7bn in sales last year.

He said many consumers were “not doing very well”, with high inflation eroding their purchasing power.

Also suffering are brands such as Miele who have taken to copying South Korean appliance makers such as Samsung and LG with the launch of a cheap stick vac and a clothes management cabinet which the South Korean brands have been selling for several years.

Beko management claim that high energy prices which are affecting several markets including Australia, will place further pressure on consumers.

Bulgurlu said Arçelik, which is controlled by Turkey’s Koç Holding industrial conglomerate, was preparing for a “protracted recession” in certain markets because of energy inflation.

He said this could bring some benefits to Arçelik, whose brands target cost-conscious consumers.

In Germany, for instance, “consumers are still buying, [but] they’re switching down” from premium brands, this is affecting brands such as Miele, AEG, Electrolux and BSH who sell Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff appliances.



David Richards
EXCLUSIVE: Sales Up $44M At Fixed Price Miele, Property Sale Boosts Profits
