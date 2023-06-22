HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kmart Launches House Brand Internationally

Kmart Launches House Brand Internationally

22 Jun 2023

Kmart-owned homewares brand Anko is now available through India e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Indian shoppers can buy around 400 Anko products on the digital marketplace, with Kmart planning to expand this range further in coming months.

“This strategic alliance will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable homeware products across the country,” said Pulkit Bansal, country head at Anko India.

“Through Flipkart’s Brand Mall, Anko will have a prominent presence with a dedicated presence across platforms, ensuring easy access for customers.

“Additionally, Anko products will be listed under Flipkart Plus assured listings, offering customers a guarantee of quality and reliability.”

Anko launched as Kmart’s house brand in 2019, and is available across more than 300 Kmart stores in Australia and New Zealand.



