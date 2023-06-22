HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Meta To Release Its Own Version Of Twitter

By | 22 Jun 2023

Chris Cox, one of Mark Zuckerberg’s most trusted, has unveiled “our response to Twitter” at a gathering for the Meta staff last week.

What is being internally codenamed as “Project 92” or “Barcelona”, is a prototype app the Facebook-developer plans to use to ‘kill it’s rival.’

It is expected to be named ‘Threads’ and there are reports it will feature a continuous scroll of text like Twitter with button similar to ‘like’ and ‘retweet.’

Celebrities and influencers are already being courted to test the app, with Meta negotiating with Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama to open accounts, in an attempt to get the masses to join.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra has said, “I know for a fact they’ve been talking to a British celebrity, and some US big name stars.”

It could be launched as soon as “the end of the month or beginning of next month, they have been onboarding people for a little while.”

This will be a separate app to Instagram, expected to feature a 500 character limit on posts.

Navarra says the whole design “looks remarkably similar to Twitter.”

There are claims users will be able to transfer over account information from Instagram, which includes the ability to keep their handle and notify followers to join.



