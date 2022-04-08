Dedicated sport streaming service Kayo Sports are set to have their biggest weekend of streaming ever. From Friday to Sunday, the streaming service will show as much as 512 hours of live sport, marking its place as the largest provider of sport in the country.

Cate Hefele, Executive Director of Kayo Sports expressed the company’s excitement at being able to provide Aussies with the best of sport both locally and internationally.

“Kayo Sports is the go-to destination for streaming the world’s best sports, and the only streaming service that can deliver this incredible weekend of over 500 live hours of action – from the best at home, to the biggest international sports events on the calendar, it will all be on Kayo Sports.”

Kayo have recorded exceptional growth over the past 6 months, with 12,000 live sport events added to the platform, a 25 percent annual increase.

This weekend of sport will be made up of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix, the Masters, Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach and UFC 273 on Main Event – along with popular winter codes such as AFL, NRL, Super Netball and Supercars, as well as American and European sports.

Kayo have made changes to ensure that their subscribers are kept up to date on their favourite sports, with the addition of Kayo Minis and Kayo Bites to provide quick updates, as well as the Splitview feature which allows users to watch multiple sports at once.

“Splitview is perfect for fanatics who don’t want to miss a minute of the action, whether it’s Verstappen racing at the Melbourne Grand Prix or their favourite footy team chasing another win. They can catch it all live as it happens simultaneously.”