HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kayo Sports Prep For Unprecedented Weekend

Kayo Sports Prep For Unprecedented Weekend

By | 8 Apr 2022

Dedicated sport streaming service Kayo Sports are set to have their biggest weekend of streaming ever. From Friday to Sunday, the streaming service will show as much as 512 hours of live sport, marking its place as the largest provider of sport in the country.

Cate Hefele, Executive Director of Kayo Sports expressed the company’s excitement at being able to provide Aussies with the best of sport both locally and internationally.

“Kayo Sports is the go-to destination for streaming the world’s best sports, and the only streaming service that can deliver this incredible weekend of over 500 live hours of action – from the best at home, to the biggest international sports events on the calendar, it will all be on Kayo Sports.”

Kayo have recorded exceptional growth over the past 6 months, with 12,000 live sport events added to the platform, a 25 percent annual increase.

This weekend of sport will be made up of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix, the Masters, Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach and UFC 273 on Main Event – along with popular winter codes such as AFL, NRL, Super Netball and Supercars, as well as American and European sports.

Kayo have made changes to ensure that their subscribers are kept up to date on their favourite sports, with the addition of Kayo Minis and Kayo Bites to provide quick updates, as well as the Splitview feature which allows users to watch multiple sports at once.

Credit: Kayo Sports

“Splitview is perfect for fanatics who don’t want to miss a minute of the action, whether it’s Verstappen racing at the Melbourne Grand Prix or their favourite footy team chasing another win. They can catch it all live as it happens simultaneously.”


645183

About Post Author
,
You may also like
The Oscars Has Become A Streaming Services Battle
Spotify Accounts For 20% Of All Recorded Music Income
Stan Partners With Studio Behind ‘Mad Men’
Wearables Key To Aussie Radio Ratings Overhaul
Physical Music Ownership Still Important According To 2021 RIAA Data
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nord Security Fights Rise In Cybercrime
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/
ACMA Cracks Down On SIM-Swap Fraud
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/
The Implications Of Twitter’s Edit Button
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/
Tag Heuer Release Golf Edition Smartwatch
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/
After Share Slump, Kogan Moves Into Insurance
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nord Security Fights Rise In Cybercrime
Latest News
/
April 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The company responsible for NordVPN, Nord Security has completed a financing round with Novator Ventures that bore $100m fruit. Participants...
Read More