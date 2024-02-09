Kate Engler is a publicity junkie who loves to spruik herself and her Meet The Press Events.

Sher claims that “In a nutshell, she breaks the rules of how businesses get publicity, the only problem is that her spam marketing appears to have gone pear shaped with media organisations invited to “get in front of key journalists” who are ‘looking for stories”.

In an unsolicited email this week the so called client liaison officer Bec Lalor acting on behalf of Kater Engler, sent out an email to 4Square Media inviting management to attend an event that’s designed for growth-minded business owners and entrepreneurs who want to increase their influence with the media.

Lalor then went on to spruik that ‘There have been a ton of success stories across the last 12 years from previous events (many attendees have gone on to become the go-to experts on shows like Today and The Project’.

None of their ‘Go to’ experts are named in the email, and as for Kate Engler publicity it appears that tech journalists who cover new products spanning consumer electronics, appliances and audio in one of the fastest categories that generates publicity every day across multiple media are not on the Kate Engler radar nor is the #1 web site for the CE and appliance industry.

We have been around for 22 years in the consumer market and 20 years prior to this in the B2b technology market and we have never once got a Kate Engler pitch or press release.

As for Kate Engler, she claims that she puts the power of the media into the hands of everyday business owners so they can easily and quickly generate their own media coverage.

Her representatives claim that ‘Her Meet The Press links journos directly with hand-selected business owners and allows journalists to hear multiple pitches in one go”.

Really, how about starting by not pitching media companies to meet journalists and then doing a better job of targeting prospects instead of shotgun marketing, no phone numbers on emails.

What you get is “This event only runs once a year in Sydney, and we’ve got a few spots left – hence why I wanted to touch base. Let me know and I can send some more info”.