TCL is expected to launch a new affordable smartphone in the global market, the TCL 505, which features a flat design with two cameras along the back and a reflective finish.

It has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400nits brightness, along with technology to reduce blue light exposure and minimise reflections.

It will be powered by a Helio G36 chipset, and includes 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There’s also the option to expand via a microSD card.

Users will also be able to virtually increase the RAM by an additional 4GB.

It comes with a 50MP main camera, with a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor (0.7μm pixels), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP front camera.

Additionally, the phone will feature dual speakers, and come with a 5,010mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

It will be available in Ocean Blue and Space Grey colours.

Official pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

Telstra has also recently launched a new T-Inspire smartphone, which is a rebadged TCL 403 smartphone.