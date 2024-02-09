HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL To Launch New Affordable Smartphone

TCL To Launch New Affordable Smartphone

By | 9 Feb 2024

TCL is expected to launch a new affordable smartphone in the global market, the TCL 505, which features a flat design with two cameras along the back and a reflective finish.

It has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400nits brightness, along with technology to reduce blue light exposure and minimise reflections.

It will be powered by a Helio G36 chipset, and includes 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There’s also the option to expand via a microSD card.

Users will also be able to virtually increase the RAM by an additional 4GB.

It comes with a 50MP main camera, with a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor (0.7μm pixels), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP front camera.

Additionally, the phone will feature dual speakers, and come with a 5,010mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

It will be available in Ocean Blue and Space Grey colours.

Official pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

Telstra has also recently launched a new T-Inspire smartphone, which is a rebadged TCL 403 smartphone.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Chinese Appliance & TV Brands Brands Tipped To Take Advantage Of Red Sea Crisis
TCL Unveils NxtPaper 3.0 Display Tech At CES 2024
CES 2024: TCL Showcases Two New Tablets
A TCL First – Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Unveiled At CES
TCL TVs A Major Threat To Samsung & LG After 115″ Model Launch At CES
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Massive WPP Merger, Will LG Samsung PR Stay As Is?
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Acer And ASUS To Manufacture In India
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
AMD’s Latest CPU Slammed
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
The Google Pixel 8 Has A New Camera Issue
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Plex has recently moved into the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) game, providing ad-supported content. Now, it’s jumping into the...
Read More