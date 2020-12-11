The final edition for SmartHouse in 2020 is now live and you can read all about the latest and greatest party technology right here.

In the lead up to Christmas and the New Year, SmartHouse has reviewed some of the best products on the market right now – and it is the perfect guide for the upcoming party season.

Summer has arrived and we have a wrap-up of the top party boxes and boomboxes, including JBL’s Party Box On-The-Go, a fantastic speaker with premium features at a mid-tier price.

SmartHouse also takes a look at LG’s latest speaker, the XBoom Go – a cleverly designed little boombox with incredible sound and flashing party lights.

Party season also means needing to be in tip-top shape, so SmartHouse also has a number of quality haircare and beauty products from Panasonic in the magazine.

It wouldn’t be SmartHouse without the newest true wireless earbuds on the market – and our review of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds will put this product on everyone’s Christmas.

We’ve also got a few fantastic socking fillers, including products by audio brand Soul and the new Wave by 3SixT.

2020 was a bit of a lacklustre year when it came to product launches and events, with big-ticket trade shows such as CES Las Vegas and EFA cancelled, but we still saw a number of incredible and advanced gadgets pushed out to the market.

We saw the Motorola Razor get an interesting revamp and 5G support – check out our review on page 48 for this – and of course our yearly Apple iPhone launch with the introduction of the iPhone 12.

Tech companies have used the lull of 2020 to work hard behind the scenes on research and development, so we can expect to see 2021 to be a blockbuster year for product launches.

Thanks for all your support for SmartHouse during 2020, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, here’s to a prosperous 2021!