If you are thinking of dealing with blinds Company Wynstan for some new automated blinds, or even basic pull-down blinds or shutters, you may want to think twice before you do business with this operation who describe themselves as a family-run business established in 1968.

Their service is appalling, according to customers, and a visit to the Product Review website reveals the business that has 31 locations in NSW and Victoria, can only manage a rating of 2.5 out of 5, with the bulk of their ratings being negative 1- and 2-star reviews.

Back in early November, we placed an order for two block out roller blinds for our offices in North Sydney. We already had blinds installed and we needed two block-out blinds because of problems with morning sun.

Two months later we are still waiting to get the blinds installed, despite one botched attempt to install the blinds by Wynstan installers.

The quote states “Double Bracket”, due to their being blinds already installed, but despite this the Wynstan installer turned up without the brackets to install the second blind.

A simple task of sourcing the right bracket has turned into a ping-pong of telephone calls between their so-called customer service operation.

Almost a month since they first arrived to install the blinds, Wynstan have still not managed to find a simple white bracket to hold two blinds in place, a fitting that most qualified installers would carry in their vehicle.

Described as a “middleman” Company who actually don’t manufacture their own blinds but simply take orders, the reviews on the Product Review website reveal problem after problem for customers who have paid deposits and then faced weeks, and in some cases months, waiting to get their blind order installed.

Joanne, a Wynstan Baulkham Hills NSW customer wrote on the PR website, “Don’t buy from this company. We had quotes and decided to have seven external blinds fitted. Told it would be before Christmas but that didn’t happen. Then found out this company is just a middleman for the company who makes the blinds. Finally, four months after the promised date they arrived. The installers started to install but had to stop as they didn’t have the correct tools.

“The installer said they would come back… When they didn’t arrive, we found out the two installers had left the company overnight.”

Another disappointed Melbourne-based customer wrote, “I was delighted by the Rep when he informed me if I ordered ‘today (November) I would receive my flyscreens by Christmas. But that is not the case still waiting, months later.

I feel it is not fair to mislead customers, I could have got another quote from another company who could have delivered in the time period or at least kept us informed us of the outcome.”

It appears that Wynstan has no problems demanding a 50% deposit and then failing to honour a verbal promise as to when blinds will be installed.

Another customer called Camus has also raised serious concerns about the Company’s cancelation and refund policies. “Their customer service is terrible. Got a quote for 2 services, paid the deposit and decided to cancel one of the services. Got a call from the person who came to my house and sold the products saying that the customer service would call me to refund one of the products. Never got that call.”

Despite cancelling one of the items (via email) he was told by Wynstan customer service operation that they “don’t offer refunds”.

He then went on to describe employees of the business as “Service team (rude and not willing to help), sales team or showroom (friendly but not sure about their policies) and installers (great and friendly).”

He claims he won’t give any future jobs to them even though he has used them before.

Another customer claimed it took 13 weeks to install blinds.

One customer even went as far as accusing the business of “Constant staff fibbing”.

Lincoln wrote, “It’s been almost eight weeks since we placed our order. The sales rep assured us on October 10th, our blinds would be installed within four weeks. I said I hope we will not be looking at Christmas and he shook his head and said “No”. Well, I was spot on.”

He described the business as “Absolutely appalling”.

He described the business as, “The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, and they are totally incompetent. Lie after lie. He claims that he paid the Company more than $3,000 as a 50% deposit.

“What company charges that?” he wrote.

He claimed he is set to report the business to NSW Fair Trading and instigate legal action.

We have contacted both Amelia Taylor, Head of Product and Marketing at Wynstan, and Andrew Turner Operations Director at Wynstan to comment.

At this stage neither executive has contacted ChannelNews.

If you have had problems with this Company send the details to [email protected]