Supercheap Auto has been forced to recall a series of battery chargers due to risk of electric shock.

The recall applies to the SCA 1.6 Amp 3 Stage Battery Charger, and the Calibre 20 AMP 7 Stage Battery Charger.

For both products, Product Safety Australia warns that “the protection circuitry of the product is not compliant with Australian standards.

“This can cause the output connector of the battery charger to become live”, it said, with a risk of electric shock, “which can cause serious injury or death.”

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the battery charger and return it to the nearest Supercheap Auto store for a full refund.