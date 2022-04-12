HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is Elon Musk Planning Hostile Twitter Takeover Bid?

Is Elon Musk Planning Hostile Twitter Takeover Bid?

By | 12 Apr 2022

Elon Musk has left open the possibility of a hostile takeover of Twitter, after turning down a position on the social media giant’s board.

By not joining the board, Musk is no longer required to keep his stake in Twitter below 14.9 per cent. This suggests that a bigger slice of ownership is preferable to Musk — who, with 9.2 per cent is now the largest shareholder — than being one of twelve voices on a company board.

Shares rose 1.7 per cent in late trading, after Musk turned down the board position.

A new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says while Musk has no “present plans or intentions” to increase his holding, he “reserves the right to change his plans at any time.”

Musk can also make a hostile takeover bid, directly appealing to shareholders.

Twitter is bracing itself.

“There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.” CEO Parag Agrawal wrote in an internal memo to staff.

 


835707

About Post Author
,
You may also like
The Implications Of Twitter’s Edit Button
US Delivers Starlink Terminals To Ukraine
Elon Musk To Join Twitter Board
Amazon’s Satellite Internet Service Hits Warp Speed
Elon Musk Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fitbit Gets FDA Approval For New Heart Tech
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/
Panasonic’s Neck Speaker Arrives In Australia
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/
AMD’s New Range To Trump Nvidia
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/
Afterpay Posts Six-Month Loss Of $345.5M
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/
Spotify Complaint Leads To Apple Antitrust Charge
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fitbit Gets FDA Approval For New Heart Tech
Latest News
/
April 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given official approval for new atrial fibrillation-detecting technology it...
Read More