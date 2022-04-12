A wired wall charger capable of charging your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously may be on the way, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The website known for having the inside scoop on Apple releases stated that the Cupertino based tech giant published a support document on the new product, only to quickly take it down.

In the short time it was up, 9to5Mac spotted the document and were able to confirm the products existence. An excerpt from the document states:

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

Apple are yet to release a dual charging device, making this the first. With 35W, it would be more than capable of charging two devices at high speed. The iPhone 13 Pro Max for example, is able to be charged at a max of 27W, meaning the remaining 8W would be plenty to charge a set of Airpods or an Apple Watch, which requires only 5W.

While Apple have stated in the past that they are keen to expand their range of power adapters and chargers, and to adopt GaN technology, the published document does not confirm the product will ever be released. While the hasty removal of the document is likely Apple teasing the product or covering up an accidental upload, it may also indicate that the product has been scrapped.

GaN technology could mean big things for Apple, as their chargers fall behind the ones sold by technology accessory companies such as Cygnett and Belkin, with higher price tags and slower technology.

While a standard dual-charger has not been something Apple have offered before, their Apple MagSafe Duo charger allowed users to wirelessly charge both their iPhone and Apple Watch. However, Apple watches were charged much slower.

While there is no information regarding when customers should expect the products arrival on shelves, Apple has revealed that the Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter does not include USB-C cables, meaning users will have to buy their own.