Meta’s security program for their CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cost the company a pretty penny, with the bill reaching almost US$27 million (A$36.5 million) in 2021. This number is considerably higher than the US$23.4 million spend last year, and over 20 times that of other major CEO’s.

Justifying the massive spend, Meta have stated that their CEO faces threats and dangers most are not at risk of, due to his place in the media spotlight and status.

“We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg’s role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg,” the company stated.

$15.2 million USD was spent on personal security at home and during travel, while another $10 million USD was for other security expenses for him and his family and came in the form of an “annual pre-tax allowance”. The remaining US$1.8 million (roughly) was spent on private travel.

Negative opinions of the company and backlash have been problems for Meta (previously Facebook) before, due to immoral business practices to do with data security and the prioritization of profits over user wellbeing.

While Zuckerberg’s base salary is technically $1, and he doesn’t receive stock-based awards, his fortune amounts to just under US$78 billion (A$105.3 billion).

Decreasing interest and presence on the company’s platform Facebook earlier this year, resulted in its first user base decline ever, and a drop in share price.