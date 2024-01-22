Apple’s new Vision Pro is expensive, and to date, not proven in the market which means it could be a big flop.

Several big-name brands have already given it the flick including Netflix, YouTube and music streaming service Spotify with Apple now struggling to convince developers many who they have hurt with their expensive access fees to their app store now holding the fate of the shiny new Apple product at arms length.

Even reviewers who have been given access to the new Apple product are not impressed.

Scott Stein from CNet said “Mixed reality headset aims to be the computer of the future, but I don’t know if it will be my computer of the present”.

The Verge claims that Apple is going to have to resort to using the web to get content for their premium priced augmented reality goggles which could go the same way as 3D TV.

‘Apple’s best chance to make its headset a winner. Because at least so far, it seems developers are not exactly jumping to build new apps for Apple’s new platform’ they said.

Punters who are obsessed with all things Apple are going to have to fork out over A$5,000 for a base model, and don’t dare drop it because repairs are expensive as one would expect from Apple.

Early adopters are going to lack some key apps and the decision by developers to give the devise a miss comes at a crucial time for Apple as sales slow across the world.

Key developers Google and Meta Platforms have already made the decision to shun the new platform from the outset.

Apple had touted that the Vision Pro as being able to run more than 1 million apps out of the box.

Mark Gurman writing for Bloomberg said, “I’d venture to guess that 99% of the total applications are iPad versions — rather than new software designed for the visionOS,”.

Basically, developers don’t want to carry the cost of building software for a product that they think could be a flop.

Developers need a quick return on their investment, and they need volume sales which many doubt Apple is not going to be able to deliver.

Then there is the issue of past performance with developers who threw money at past Apple products such as the Apple Watch, Apple TV or iMessage claiming these platforms are ghost towns with little support and above all devoid of revenue for developers.

Though the Apple Watch is a successful product, it hasn’t become a haven for third-party software.

Twitter, Uber, Slack and Facebook all built apps for the device, only to shutter them and abandon the platform.

While, Vision Pro with 1TB of storage will cost you over $5K, a travel case is an extra US$199, an additional light seal is US$199, and an additional battery to take you beyond the 2/2.5 hours of use will cost US$199. You can also pay an extra $$99 for Zeiss lens inserts, or $$149 for prescriptions.

Then their is Apple Care+ with two-years of Apple Care+ support set to cost you $756. Or you could pay $38 a month for coverage.