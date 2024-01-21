We have finally got a look at the new HMD Global Branded Smartphones, and they look pretty ordinary with analysts questioning, why not stick with their Nokia licenced brand.

Nokia has been selling Nokia branded smartphones in Australia and in their latest financials filed a few months ago HMD Global only managed $293,241 profit on revenues of $47.4 million. This was up from the $33.6M in revenues in the prior year.

Liabilities for the local HMD entity have risen from 16.1M to $19.3M.

The Company claims that HMD Mobile Australia Pty Ltd are a wholly owned subsidiary of HMD Global Oy, a Company incorporated in Finland.

HMD Mobile Australia Pty Ltd claim that their business consisted of selling and marketing of mobile devices, accessories, and related services.

HMD is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, and is largely run by former Nokia executives.

Some in the market now claiming that HMD has either lost the rights to the Nokia brand or do not want to pay an increased licence fee.

One rumour doing the rounds ahead of Mobile World Congress is that a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer has picked up the rights to the Nokia brand after 2025.

This has not been confirmed.

HMD Global has been the owner of Nokia brand for its smartphones since 2016 and their contract expires in 2025. okia

All of a sudden, the Company wants to launch their own HMD branded devices a move that failed when TCL replaced the highly successful Alcatel brand in favour of their own branded smartphones.

In Australia, the move was a disaster with retailers dumping TCL branded smartphones because of poor sales.

Over the weekend the first phone from the company surfaced in leaked renders and they were not impressive.

ChannelNews understands that HMD Global is set to use Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to reveal their new range of devices which are going to have to compete with a surging Motorola.

The leaked device appears to be a budget smartphone that would have to compete with a multitude of brands including models from Samsung, Oppo, Motorola and a carrier house brands.

The leaked device has a basic design language with a rectangular camera module on the back panel.

It houses two sensors and an LED flash unit. T

he rears panel also has HMD branding in the centre.

The device appears to have a slightly flat frame with the right edge housing power and volume rocker buttons, the SIM tray located on the left side.

On the front, the HMD Global-branded phone has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout display.

The leaked device is black with a matte finish.

Two HMD Global phones were spotted on IMEI database with model numbers N159V and TA-1585 last November.

One of them could be the device that has emerged in the leaked render claim observers.

However, their key specifications remain a mystery as of now. As rumoured previously, HMD is tipped to launch its own branded phones in India as soon as April. We can expect more details to surface in the coming months.

Recently we revealed that In a significant shift for the mobile device market, HMD Global, announced a new strategy that will consolidate the sales of Nokia-branded mobile devices exclusively on its own website.

Starting February 1st, consumers looking to purchase Nokia phones will need to visit hmd.com, as the ‘Phone’ section on the Nokia official site is set to be removed and its content transferred to HMD Global’s platform.