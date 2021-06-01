Intel has launched two new 11th-generation processors, as well as its first M.2-based 5G modem for PCs, at the Computex 2021 conference.

Aimed at its Evo notebook platform, the new chips – the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 – are already bound for at least 60 new PCs from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI to release by the end of the year, says Intel. They offer up to 5GHz in high-volume thin-and-light designs, as well as Wi-Fi 6 or 6E connectivity.

Also announced was Intel 5G Solution 5000, Intel’s first 5G M.2 modem with worldwide carrier certification. OEMs such as Acer, Asus, and HP are expected to release connected laptops with the solution this year.

According to Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms, these new advancements will further boost performance for people who need productivity on the go.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

“In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000,” he said.

Intel has much riding on its 11th-generation processors as big names like Microsoft and Apple turn more and more towards rival ARM architecture.