Excitement around AMD’s new generation of CPU chips has been thwarted by the announcement of an official release date for the new intel i9-12900KS desktop processors.

While AMD announced plans to released their Ryzen 7 5800X3D late next month, Intel snuck in and announced their release for two weeks earlier.

Both companies have made bold claims about their new processors and their unrivalled performance, with AMD going as far as to say that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world’s most advanced desktop gaming processor.”

The new Intel chip is a step up from their old flagship, the i9-12900K. The new chip boasts a 16 core architecture (8 performance and 8 efficiency), 24 threads and click speeds that top out at 5.5GHz. This is 300MHz more than the chips processor.

As you would expect, a powerful card will be safeguarded by a whopping price tag. The Intel i9-12900KS will go for $740 USD at launch, while its predecessor is currently on sale on Amazon for $610.

Based on a benchmark done by DigitalTrends, the new AMD was able to achieve a 9% increase over the normal Ryzen 5800X, however there is no information on how it will compare to the Intel card.

AMD does have advantages though, being only $450 for the new card when it releases as well as 96MB of stacked L3 caches as opposed to Intel’s 30MB.

While the earlier release of the Intel may play into their sales, the massive price difference may encourage customers to wait for AMD.