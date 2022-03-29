HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Intel Seek To Destroy AMD With New i9 Processor

Intel Seek To Destroy AMD With New i9 Processor

By | 29 Mar 2022

Excitement around AMD’s new generation of CPU chips has been thwarted by the announcement of an official release date for the new intel i9-12900KS desktop processors.

While AMD announced plans to released their Ryzen 7 5800X3D late next month, Intel snuck in and announced their release for two weeks earlier.

Both companies have made bold claims about their new processors and their unrivalled performance, with AMD going as far as to say that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world’s most advanced desktop gaming processor.”

The new Intel chip is a step up from their old flagship, the i9-12900K. The new chip boasts a 16 core architecture (8 performance and 8 efficiency), 24 threads and click speeds that top out at 5.5GHz. This is 300MHz more than the chips processor.

As you would expect, a powerful card will be safeguarded by a whopping price tag. The Intel i9-12900KS will go for $740 USD at launch, while its predecessor is currently on sale on Amazon for $610.

Based on a benchmark done by DigitalTrends, the new AMD was able to achieve a 9% increase over the normal Ryzen 5800X, however there is no information on how it will compare to the Intel card.

AMD does have advantages though, being only $450 for the new card when it releases as well as 96MB of stacked L3 caches as opposed to Intel’s 30MB.

While the earlier release of the Intel may play into their sales, the massive price difference may encourage customers to wait for AMD.


451630

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Nvidia and Intel Tipped To Partner Up
Leak Reveals New Intel Alder Lake-HX Laptop Processor Specs
Intel Enter The GPU Game With Arc Alchemist
Intel To Invest $122 Billion Into European Chip Factories
Man With 160 Intel CPU’s Strapped To His Body Charged With Smuggling
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Elon Musk “Giving Serious Thought” To Launching Twitter Competitor
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Microsoft Sacks Staff After Bribery Probe
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Google Releases Rapid Exploit Fix For Google Chrome On Mac
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Samsung Electronics To Post Record Q1 Earnings
Latest News Samsung
/
March 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Morrison & Co. have increased their takeover bid for telco Uniti from $4.50 per share to $5 per share, following...
Read More