HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Elon Musk “Giving Serious Thought” To Launching Twitter Competitor

Elon Musk “Giving Serious Thought” To Launching Twitter Competitor

By | 29 Mar 2022

Elon Musk told his 79-million strong Twitter following that he is “giving serious thought” to building a social media platform to compete with Twitter.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he wrote.

“What should be done? Is a new platform needed.”

This came after he was asked if he was considering launching such a platform.

Musk is certainly testing the waters, setting up the below online poll and warning voters: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Twitter Adds Shopping Feature
EV Prices Set To Soar Due To Russia Sanctions
Musk To Send More Starlink Terminals To Ukraine
Elon Musk Sends Starlink Satellite Terminals To Ukraine
Trump Social Media App Launches #1 On Apple Charts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Intel Seek To Destroy AMD With New i9 Processor
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Microsoft Sacks Staff After Bribery Probe
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Google Releases Rapid Exploit Fix For Google Chrome On Mac
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
Samsung Electronics To Post Record Q1 Earnings
Latest News Samsung
/
March 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Morrison Increases Uniti Bid, As Macquarie Talks End
Latest News
/
March 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Morrison & Co. have increased their takeover bid for telco Uniti from $4.50 per share to $5 per share, following...
Read More