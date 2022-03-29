Elon Musk told his 79-million strong Twitter following that he is “giving serious thought” to building a social media platform to compete with Twitter.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he wrote.

“What should be done? Is a new platform needed.”

This came after he was asked if he was considering launching such a platform.

Musk is certainly testing the waters, setting up the below online poll and warning voters: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”