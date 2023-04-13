HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Intel Processors Could Be Coming To Phones

Intel Processors Could Be Coming To Phones

By | 13 Apr 2023

With the announcement Intel has entered a “multigeneration agreement” with ARM to create mobile SoCs (systems on chips) Intel will start making phone chipsets.

As it stands, most phones pack a processor from Qualcomm, Apple or Samsung. Now Intel, who are known for their chips in computers, are getting into the game.

“There is growing demand for computing power driven by the digitisation of everything, but until now fabless customers have had limited options for designing around the most advanced mobile technology,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

To start off, Intel and ARM will be focussed on SoCs for phones and tablets, though it will primarily be about fabrication. At the moment, MediaTek Qualcomm and Apple rely on TSMC to produce their chip designs, but Intel will now be available for SoCs as well.

Intel will also eventually expand fabrication to include chips for the auto industry, IOT (Internet of Things) gadgets and other avenues, but at the moment it’s all about phones and tablets.

The wait is now on to see if Intel move into designing their own chips for phones.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away
Lenovo ThinkStations Co-Designed With Aston Martin
PC Market Won’t Recover Until 2024, Tablets Flat Until 2028: IDC
Welcome To Windows 12, Starring AI
Intel Slashes Dividend 66%, Lowest Payout Since GFC
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aspera’s $129 Rugged Phone Delivers Incredible Value
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Alogic Launches World-First Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At 3.5%
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Westan Cut Pioneer Distribution Deal With PAP
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Afterpay Shareholders Sue Block To Failing To Disclose Cyberattack
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aspera’s $129 Rugged Phone Delivers Incredible Value
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian mobile brand Aspera has a series of rugged phones that seriously undercut the competition for price, while offering a...
Read More