With the announcement Intel has entered a “multigeneration agreement” with ARM to create mobile SoCs (systems on chips) Intel will start making phone chipsets.

As it stands, most phones pack a processor from Qualcomm, Apple or Samsung. Now Intel, who are known for their chips in computers, are getting into the game.

“There is growing demand for computing power driven by the digitisation of everything, but until now fabless customers have had limited options for designing around the most advanced mobile technology,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

To start off, Intel and ARM will be focussed on SoCs for phones and tablets, though it will primarily be about fabrication. At the moment, MediaTek Qualcomm and Apple rely on TSMC to produce their chip designs, but Intel will now be available for SoCs as well.

Intel will also eventually expand fabrication to include chips for the auto industry, IOT (Internet of Things) gadgets and other avenues, but at the moment it’s all about phones and tablets.

The wait is now on to see if Intel move into designing their own chips for phones.