Xbox has rolled out a new update, which brings a few improved features to the gaming service.

The refreshed console search page allows easy searching for games, movies, and app, with a sleek new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories navigable with RB/LB, the option to ‘search on YouTube’ within the Movies & TV tab, and more.

Hit Y on your controller to access the improved search.

Gamers can also select a new ‘Shutdown’ energy saving feature, which will “help conserve power and enable carbon aware updates on your Xbox.”

Those with a regular gaming schedule, can adjust active hours to have the console ready to wake up when you’re likely to use it and shut down at the times you select to save energy.

“When your Xbox’s active hours are done for the day, the console will fully shut down and draw 0.5 watts as compared to 10-15 watts while active,” Microsoft explains.

The update is available now.