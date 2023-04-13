HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Rolls Out Update With Improved Search, Energy Saving

Xbox Rolls Out Update With Improved Search, Energy Saving

By | 13 Apr 2023

Xbox has rolled out a new update, which brings a few improved features to the gaming service.

The refreshed console search page allows easy searching for games, movies, and app, with a sleek new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories navigable with RB/LB, the option to ‘search on YouTube’ within the Movies & TV tab, and more.

Hit Y on your controller to access the improved search.

Gamers can also select a new ‘Shutdown’ energy saving feature, which will “help conserve power and enable carbon aware updates on your Xbox.”

Those with a regular gaming schedule, can adjust active hours to have the console ready to wake up when you’re likely to use it and shut down at the times you select to save energy.

“When your Xbox’s active hours are done for the day, the console will fully shut down and draw 0.5 watts as compared to 10-15 watts while active,” Microsoft explains.

The update is available now.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Boss Warns Against OZ Schools Banning ChatGPT
Apple Finally Announces Job Cuts
Western Digital Xbox Storage Expansion Coming
Consumers Spent $50.5 Billion On Apps During Q1 2023
E3 2023 Cancelled Due To Lack Of Interest
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aspera’s $129 Rugged Phone Delivers Incredible Value
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Alogic Launches World-First Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At 3.5%
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Westan Cut Pioneer Distribution Deal With PAP
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
Afterpay Shareholders Sue Block To Failing To Disclose Cyberattack
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aspera’s $129 Rugged Phone Delivers Incredible Value
Latest News
/
April 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian mobile brand Aspera has a series of rugged phones that seriously undercut the competition for price, while offering a...
Read More