Intel Hires Third CEO In Just Three Years After Losing Apple Deal

By | 14 Jan 2021
Struggling CPU designer Intel, which faced an enormous setback last year when Apple dropped the company after 15 years, has just appointed its third CEO in just three years.

Intel CEO Bob Swan, who has only been at the helm for less than two years, will step down effective next month and is set to be replaced by VMWare CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Gelsinger previously worked for Intel for 30 years and comes with a wealth of experience in computers and microprocessors.

Departing CEO Swan stepped up to CEO in late January 2019 after former CEO Brian Krzanich was forced to resign due to an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee.

Apple, one of Intel’s most lucrative customers for 15 years, moved away from Intel chips last year to focus on the production of its own in-house silicon chips.

Apple and Intel’s partnership began in 2005 when Steve Jobs delivered a plan to move away from PowerPC processors.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
