HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Intel CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Stretch Into 2023

Intel CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Stretch Into 2023

By | 23 Jul 2021
,

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger has echoed other analysts and indicated that the global semiconductor shortage could stretch into 2023.

“The strong demand environment continues to stress the supply chain,” he wrote in an investor letter that was otherwise filled with good news.

“While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand.”

Gelsinger saw the upside of these shortages, writing: “It’s a thrilling time for both the semiconductor industry and for Intel. We’re seeing unprecedented demand as the digitisation of everything is accelerated by the superpowers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud-to-edge infrastructure and increasingly ubiquitous compute.”

He echoed the shortage comments in an interview yesterday, saying, “We have a long way to go yet,. It just takes a long time to build capacity.”

About Post Author
You may also like
Leaks Back Up Windows 11 October Release Rumours
Chip Wars: Intel Move To Buy $30b Foundry As TSMC Move Into US, Japan
Is Intel Set To Boost Its Chipmaking With $40bn Deal?
It’s War As Microsoft Splash Millions With JB Hi-Fi
Intel Delays Server Chip Until 2022, Stocks Plummet
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Matter Is Coming, Google Will Talk To Alexa & Control 4 Faces Problems
Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
Big Retailers Costco, Amazon & PlayStation Networks Crash
Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
eBay Swipes At Amazon Over Marketplace Practices
ACCC Amazon eBay
/
July 22, 2021
/
Consumer Confidence Takes Sharpest Dive Since Start Of Pandemic
Latest News
/
July 22, 2021
/
Google Kicks 11 Malware-Laced Apps From Play Store
Android Cybersecurity Google
/
July 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Matter Is Coming, Google Will Talk To Alexa & Control 4 Faces Problems
Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The IOT or home automation market has been desperate for a common standard for more than a decade, now there...
Read More