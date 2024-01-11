Intel has revealed a range of new desktop and notebook chips at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, all part of its 14th Gen lineup.

Additionally, the company has unveiled a new Core U series for thin, light machines.

The new 14th Gen HX series, which includes five new chips, lead by the i9-14900HX. These are based on the refreshed Raptor Lake architecture, which is the same as the 13th Gen but with higher clock speeds, and including support for Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Moving on to the desktop range, Intel previously launched the 14900K, 14700K, and 14600K parts. Now, they have revealed the locked non-K versions, as well as new i5 and i3 models.

Comprised of 18 new SKUs total, many are for system integrators. The main change compared with the previous generation is the clock speed. The 14700 also gains four e-cores. There is also a version of all these chips without an integrated GPU.

Finally, Intel has also unveiled the Intel Core U Processor Series 1, designed for thin, light notebooks, including three new models with up to 10 cores, and support for PCle Gen 4.0, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The desktop versions are currently available in the US, with Australian pricing and availability still to come. Notebook manufacturers are said to make the mobile parts available in the coming weeks.