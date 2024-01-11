HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 11 Jan 2024
Bose has developed what it calls Open Ear Clips as a new practical way of delivering sound directly to your ears without, hopefully, the blighters falling out.

Further, they are stylish enough to even double as high tech earrings. Does the model in the photo really need to wear small pierced rings? They look redundant.

The American audio company has included what seems a practical disk shaped controller which could prove miles better than tentatively swiping up and down an earbud to control volume and track selection.

Naming hasn’t been finalised – the provisional name is Open Ear Clips TWS (true wireless stereo).

Getting earbuds and ear-headphones to fit comfortably and not fall off has proved a huge task for the audio industry.

It’s now eight years since Apple set the pace when it announced the original earbuds as it launched iPhone 7 in 2016. They were cutting-edge and massively successful, but their great flaw was the assumption that they would fit all shapes and sizes of ear lobes. Earbuds would pop out or fall out.

Worst, there are people like me who have different sized ears and need a slightly different solution for each. Otherwise one will fall out even when jogging slowly.

Mysmartprice.com broke the story of Bose’s intention to introduce Open Ear headphones with Open Ear Clips. They will come in white with silver trim. They bare the Bose name and clips are marked as L or R on the inner side, the website says.

The clips have a G-shaped design and fit without obstructing the ear canal, in which case you shouldn’t have your ear headphones being coated in wax.

The report notes they have “somewhat similar architecture” to Huawei Freeclips clip-on headphones.

About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
