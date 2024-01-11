HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ASUS Showcases Wearable Display AirVision M1 At CES

By | 11 Jan 2024

This year in Las Vegas ASUS has introduced a new wearable display named AirVision M1.

Asus’ high-tech eyewear is the latest answer to a wearable display, and it can produce multiple virtual screens, allowing the user to toggle between different screens and tasks.

The innovative eyewear is armed with an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Micro OLED display that is said to have a 57-degree vertical perspective field of view.

Despite minimal similarities to the upcoming Apple Vision Pro and other brand’s mixed reality headgears, the new Asus offering is not necessarily competing with these products, but more is compatible with multi-taskers and road warriors who travel for work if they don’t mind that the new glasses are not a standalone wearable.

The AirVision M1 also must be connected to a PC or a phone via USB-C to work.

However, the device’s logic permits three degrees of freedom where individuals can pin numerous screens by their personal preference in ratios of 16:9, 21:9, or 32:9.

There’s also an intuitive touchpad located on the left temple of the AirVision M1, enabling users to customise the brightness and activate the 3D mode.

To block out the user’s surroundings, the eyewear features built-in noise-cancelling microphones and speakers.

ASUS AirVision M1 price and launch date are not available yet.



