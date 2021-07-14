He’s rich and he thought he could flaunt into Queensland by lying to officials, in an effort to avoid having to quarantine after escaping Sydney, now the founder of video Company Atomos is being labelled “just another rich tosser who thinks it’s okay to flaunt COVID lockdowns”.

Melbourne businessman Jeromy Young was one of four people who were fined more than $4000 each after three vessels sailed from Sydney last week.

In their last financial report share listed Atomos that distributes video production gear reported $77M in FY21 sales this was a 73% increase in sales over FY20.

Now the Company is distancing themselves from their founder claiming the issue was a personal one.

Asked earlier today whether $4000 was enough of a deterrent, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said $4000 was still a “pretty big fine for most of us”.

“You’ve also got to remember, these people have now got to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine and as much as we try to make hotel quarantine as comfortable as possible, it’s certainly nothing like sitting on a super yacht,” he said.

The Dreamtime superyacht at the centre of the border breach berthed at Southport on the Gold Coast last week, with the crew testing negative to COVID-19.

A Melbourne based executive who has known Young from his days at Black Magic Design said “It deserves him right he’s just another rich tosser who thinks that COVID regulations don’t apply to him. The same applied to a bunch of Toorak people who skied in Aspen and then bought the COVID strain back to Australia. They also chose to mix in the community with COVID and this led to the pandemic spreading in Melbourne”.

Police have not at this stage the other people on the boat.