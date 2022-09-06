European TV brand Loewe is set to release a stunning new 65″ and 55″ OLED TV that is literally held up by stone.

Loewe is not exhibiting on the show floor at IFA 2022 in Berlin, instead they have chosen to reveal their new European master pieces at a Berlin City Hotel, where they held a global conference for management and distributors, such as Melbourne based Indi Imports, also viewing the new 2023 TV’s were executives from The Good Guys who currently sell the Loewe range of TV’s in Australia.

Dealers were given a firsthand look at the exclusive and numbered LOEWE Iconic 55 and 65 premium OLED TV handcrafted and manufactured utilizing real stone materials.

The new Iconic will only be available to select Loewe retailers and all by uniquely numbered due to their limited-edition status. The stone is a mix of compound stone materials and resin.

Encompassing a Dolby Atmos Surround sound system and featuring the very latest in streaming apps and smart technology the TVs are designed for the customer who wants “ultimate styling bult around a top end TV and sound system” said Paul Riachi CEO of Indi Imports.

Loewe also showcased their award winning multiroom audio system with an additional multiroom amp 600watts capable of 32 zones with HDMI, optical, Coax and Bluetooth connectivity added to the range.

All Loewe TVs are now hand built in Kronach Germany with Riachi claiming that retailers will be “blown away by the pricing and quality” of the new offerings coming in 2023 for the Australian market.

Due to be released in Australia in 2023, the Iconic TV price which I am not going to reveal today, makes a mockery of the over-the-top pricing of similar European TVs from the likes of Bang & Olufsen.

The new 2023 Loewe TV and audio range is also going to appeal consumers looking at premium Samsung, Sony, and LG top end TV’s but in reality, want something a tad different such free-standing TV that stands upright supported by a stone plinth.

Designed for consumers who want a stylish TV that looks like an impressive piece of top end furniture the Loewe TV is a combination of a premium OLED TV panel and a top end sound system with the speakers sitting under the TV.

Among the new range is the Loewe bild i which is described as a personal streaming TV.

Available in 65″, 55″ and 48″ these TV’s can be easily configured with one of Loewe’s klang soundbars. Unlike a TV from LG Samsung or Sony these TV’s have an integrated 1TB hard drive.

Also coming in 2023 is a new range of we by Loewe LCD TVs in several striking colours including aqua blue, coral red and storm grey.

Owners will be able to get all the key streaming services “At the single touch of a button”.

Among the we by Loewe product range is a range of speakers in the same colours as the TV.

ChannelNews was the only Australian media invited to see the new product range,