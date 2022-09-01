Samsung Electronics who will tomorrow announce several new appliance products at IFA is also set to announce that their SmartThings app is set to be integrated with 12 competitors’ white goods by mid-2023, this will allow Samsung devices such as their new foldable smartphones to talk to competitors products.

Connectivity is a big issue at IFA 2022 Berlin with Samsung spending several months negotiating with other members of the Home Connectivity Alliance to use their app. What’s not known is whether Samsung gets to know what of their competitors’ products a user of the SmartThing app has purchased or whether the captured data is being shared.

Apart from all Samsung products being able to connect and talk with each other, they also include products from archrival LG Electronics as well as Electrolux, Beko, Haier, GE Appliances, and several other leading appliance and entertainment product brands.

Samsung was a founding member of the HCA and its executive Choi Yoon-ho, head of product planning at the IoT Biz Group at Samsung Electronics, was appointed as the HCA President and Board Chair.

So far Samsung Electronics has more than 235 million registered users of SmartThings primarily via their smartphones.

At tomorrows press conference Samsung is set to reveal a new Bespoke Refrigerator, Bespoke Cube Air Purifier, Bespoke Jet Bot AI Plus and a new Neo QLED TV.

The integration of the SmartThings technology will allow owners of a Samsung Android Smartphone to control more than 40 functions in 15 white goods as well as entertainment, other categories including heating, ventilation, air conditioning products.

Key to the integration is the development of a new standard developed by the 13-member Home Connectivity Alliance.

What’s not known until the launch is whether these brands will support Matter a standard that is set to be released shortly.

Matter has a stand at IFA but have so far made no announcements relating to their pending announcement.

Samsung sources claim that their SmartThings technology will also be able to connect 300 third party brands that are being sold as a product suitable for a smart home ecosystem.

A key feature of the Samsung offering is that SmartThings will scale allowing multiple devices to be connected in a home or office via one app.

This will enable the interconnectivity of non-Samsung devices via the SmartThing app which connects Samsung products today such as TV’s air purifiers, entertainment system.

Samsung is set to demonstrate the product on their stand at IFA according to sources on their stand today.