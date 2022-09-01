HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is McInnes Set To Get The Top Job At David Jones When It’s Sold?

Is McInnes Set To Get The Top Job At David Jones When It’s Sold?

By | 1 Sep 2022

What sexual harassment issue?

According to sources former David Jones chief executive Mark McInnes who left the retailer under a cloud after allegations were made against him by a former employee, only to be given the top job at Premier Investments could well come back as the CEO of the department store retailer if the store is purchased by Andrew Forrest the biggest shareholder in Fortescue Metals who also owns  of Williams Shoes.

According to News Corp Forest, has emerged as a contender to buy the business that is currently owned by South African Company Woolworths.

The mining magnate apparently want to deliver the company back into Australian ownership.

According to sources Forrest’s Tattarang investment arm is in discussions to buy the retailer that was last sold for $2.1 billion with the former chief executive Mark McInnes parachuted into the top job.

 

Woolworths Holdings that have no relation to the Fresh Food People recently appointed Goldman Sachs to negotiate the sale of its ownership of DJs with McInnes currently working with the advisors in an effort to secure a deal.

 

Also in the running is Anchorage Capital the same business that bought and sold Dick Smith.


179756

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
David Jones Profits Surge 86% In The Last Half
David Jones Offically Up For Sale But What Is It Worth
Solomon Lew Demands New Myer Board Appointment
Consumer Confidence Climbs, Following Rates Rise
Buyers Circling David Jones, After Solomon Lew’s Move
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Targets Price-Fixing In Container Shipping
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
Snap Lays Off 20% Of Entire Workforce
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
GoPro’s Leaked New Flagship Isn’t New At All
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
Cellnet’s Focus On Own Brands Paying Off
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
Nvidia Stock Declines As US Government Restricts Chinese Sales
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Targets Price-Fixing In Container Shipping
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The ACCC is investigating competition in the container shipping industry, following the hike in freight rates caused by major disruptions...
Read More