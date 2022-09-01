What sexual harassment issue?

According to sources former David Jones chief executive Mark McInnes who left the retailer under a cloud after allegations were made against him by a former employee, only to be given the top job at Premier Investments could well come back as the CEO of the department store retailer if the store is purchased by Andrew Forrest the biggest shareholder in Fortescue Metals who also owns of Williams Shoes.

According to News Corp Forest, has emerged as a contender to buy the business that is currently owned by South African Company Woolworths.

The mining magnate apparently want to deliver the company back into Australian ownership.

According to sources Forrest’s Tattarang investment arm is in discussions to buy the retailer that was last sold for $2.1 billion with the former chief executive Mark McInnes parachuted into the top job.

Woolworths Holdings that have no relation to the Fresh Food People recently appointed Goldman Sachs to negotiate the sale of its ownership of DJs with McInnes currently working with the advisors in an effort to secure a deal.

Also in the running is Anchorage Capital the same business that bought and sold Dick Smith.