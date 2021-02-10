Trade show IFA is set to return in person this year, following 2020’s more limited showcase.

The big European expo was forced to restrict numbers and move to a mostly virtual format last year due to COVID-19, running over just three days and attracting around 6000 visitors compared to 250,000 in 2019.

According to IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker, the show aims to get “back to business” for 2021 after last year’s altered format.

“We are overwhelmed by the extremely strong commitment of our partners. This demonstrates the high interest of the industry in presenting their innovations to IFA’s global media community live in Berlin.

“Together with our international retail partners, we want to prepare the recovery and rebound for the time after the lockdown,” he said.

Other shows such as CES 2021 were also forced to move to a virtual format due to the pandemic, and it is rumoured the gaming show E3 will do so in 2021 after being cancelled last year.

IFA 2021 is slated for September 3 to September 7, 2021, in Berlin; it is as yet unclear if Australia’s borders will have reopened by then.