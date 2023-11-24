According to a new analysis by IDC, HMD Global, the company overseeing the manufacturing of Nokia phones, has been given top ranking, crowning it the winner of the feature phone market for Q3 2023.

The analyst company has yet to share the complete breakdown of the numbers, but HMD has a 30.7% market share by value and 22.4% by volume, showing a positive increase from the last three months.

According to HMD, a couple of crucial aspects impacted Nokia’s achievement of top ranking.

The first factor is the feature phones with UPI (Unified Payments Interface) integration, which increased functionality and allowed safeguarded digital transactions.

Additionally, the business hit the refresh button on its flagship models, the Nokia 105 2022, the Nokia 110, the Nokia 110 4G, the Nokia XpressAudio, and the Nokia 2660 Flip, with new vibrant colours and designs.

Now that HMD has top ranking, a global spokesperson said the corporation intends to build upon these accomplishments to keep its current leading status.