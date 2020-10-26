HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Huawei’s Mate 40 Disappoints After Google and 5G Ban

Despite being banned from Google and 5G in Australia, Chinese-owned Huawei has still churned out its latest Mate 40 series, which is said to lack several key features.

At AU$1,500, the Mate 40 is Huawei’s latest flagship launch of 2020 – but according to Gizmodo China, it comes without a few expected premium features such as wireless charging and a high IP rating.

While the AU$1999 Mate 40 Pro and AU$2330 Pro Plus have a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless, the standard Mate 40 has a 4,200mAh battery which doesn’t support wireless charging.

Huawei has sold cases which allowed wireless charging for the P30 and P40, however the China-based tech giant has not announced any cases compatible with the standard Mate 40 yet.

Most premium smartphones in the plus $1000 market also ship with a high IP rating, however the Mate 40 is equipped with a weak IP53 rating, which is the same as the HTC 10 and Google Pixel.

Huawei rivals Samsung and Apple usually have a uniform IP rating across their smartphones, which makes it unusual for it to release the standard model with IP53 while the Pro models have a IP67/IP68 rating.

Thankfully, the rest of the Mate 40’s design and specs appear to be of a higher quality.

The standard Mate 40 has a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2376 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 68-degree curved edges.

There is a 50MP f/1.9 main camera across all models in the Mate 40 series, but the other lenses differ on the Pro and Pro Plus. On the standard Mate 40 there is a a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto one, offering 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS).

Storage wise, the Mate 40 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Mate 40 Pro ships with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Mate 40 Pro Plus has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Thanks to the US despite which saw Huawei phones cut off from Google services, the Mate 40 models run an open-source version of Android which is missing key Google apps such as the Play store and Gmail.

Huawei is also banned from the 5G mobile infrastructure rollout in Australia.

The Mate 40 series are slated for an Australian release in November and will be available at Huawei stores.

