HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei To Launch New Mobile OS Next Month

Huawei To Launch New Mobile OS Next Month

By | 26 May 2021
,

China’s Huawei Technologies is planning to launch its new Harmony OS for smartphones on June 2.

The move is aimed at recovering from the damage done by US sanctions to its mobile phone business. The use of its own OS means Huawei will no longer be reliant on Android.

US sanctions banned Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models.

Analysts have indicated that Huawei may also launch new smartphones at the same time, or some updates to existing models.

However, the new HarmonyOS will only go some way to mitigating the impact of the 2019 sanctions that have also barred Huawei from accessing critical US technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei now is ranked sixth globally, with a four percent market share in Q1.

The founder of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, earlier called on his company’s staff to dare to lead the world in software.

An internal memo from Ren said the company is focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally outside US control and Huawei will have greater independence and autonomy.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
UK Begins Huawei Rip-Out
US Removes Xiaomi From Blacklist
Harvey Norman Chasing Smartphone Brands As Market Tanks TCL Deal Tipped
Chinese Diplomat Blames Australia For International Huawei Ban
Huawei Dutch Phone-Taps Vindicate Aussie Ban
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
Senate Probe Finds Holgate Was Denied Justice And PM Should Apologise
Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Network Ten And Paramount+ Sign A-League Broadcast Deal
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Latest News Smartwatches
/
May 26, 2021
/
Global PC Market Tipped To Keep Growing In 2021, And Crash In 2022
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is launching its Objet Collection appliances internationally, though it’s unclear if or when Australia will see them. Billed as...
Read More