HP Moves Australian VP Into Global Exec Role

By | 2 Aug 2022

HP has moved its Australia/New Zealand vice president and managing director, Michael Boyle, into the global head of large format go-to-market role.

Boyle started at HP in 2015, as VP for Asia Pacific and Japan. He then spent four years as the A/NZ vice president and managing director. Prior to working at HP, Boyle was at Canon.

Boyle will relocate to Barcelona once his successor is named.

“We have a strong leadership bench across Australia and New Zealand and are confident this will be a seamless transition,” a HP spokesperson said.

“From speaking with partners at the Elevate roadshow to catching up with the HP team, it’s been a busy few days,” Boyle wrote on LinkedIn.

“But it’s moments like this, where I’m spending time with the team and our partners, that I’ll miss the most.”



