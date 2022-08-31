HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Completes Poly Takeover, Names New Australian MD

HP Completes Poly Takeover, Names New Australian MD

By | 31 Aug 2022

HP has completed its acquisition of Poly, an occasion CEO Enrique Lores calls “a historic day for our business.”

The deal, first announced in March, was an all-cash transaction of $40 per share, valuing Poly at A$4.8 million, including debt.

The addition of Poly will help HP to “drive innovation and scale in two of its key growth areas: peripherals and workforce solutions,” according to the company, who sees peripherals as a A$160 billion segment opportunity, growing 9 per cent annually.

Workforce solutions represent a $120 billion segment opportunity that is growing 8 per cent annually, the company explains.

“This is a historic day for our business as we mark the union of two iconic companies that are innovating at the heart of hybrid work,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP.

“Poly brings incredibly strong talent, differentiated technology, and a complementary go-to-market system that we believe will further strengthen our position in large and growing markets.

“Together, we will have vast opportunities to innovate for customers and grow our business as we continue building a stronger HP.”

Poly CEO Dave Shull will join HP as President, Workforce Services & Solutions, starting November 1.

HP has also filled the gap left by former managing director for Australia and New Zealand Michael Boyle, following his promotion to a global executive role last month.

Brad Pulford (pictured above) has been appointed the new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, and will relocate from Johannesburg to commence his new role, from November 1.

He previously led HP’s Africa business since 2020.

“Brad is a highly accomplished global executive, with a passion for technology advancement and business transformation,” HP Asia MD TC Ng said.

“Anyone that has worked with Brad knows him as a very effective leader who embodies the HP values and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to the A/NZ business in the coming months.”

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Goes After Enterprise Market, After PCs
HP Announce World-First IPS Black Monitor
PC Market Dives As Buyers Move Back To Value Machines
HP Moves Australian VP Into Global Exec Role
Global PC Shipments Hit Nine-Year Low
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG’s New Gaming TV Has A Bendable Screen
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/
Western Digital’s PRO-BLADE Range Revolutionizes Data Storage
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/
David Jones Offically Up For Sale But What Is It Worth
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/
Telstra Poaches NBN’s Chief Customer Officer
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/
Next Google Nest Router Wi-Fi 6e Enabled
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG’s New Gaming TV Has A Bendable Screen
Latest News
/
August 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has announced the Flex LX3, the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV. Designed to level up gaming immersion,...
Read More