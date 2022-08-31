NBN Co’s chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb will join Telstra, replacing Michael Ackland as group executive of consumer and small business.

This comes after a shuffle at Telstra in the lead up to CEO Andy Penn’s departure, which saw Ackland moved to CFO in May, replacing Vicki Brady who is the incumbent CEO.

Whitcomb spent eight-and-a-half years at NBN Co. Prior to this, he was the chief strategy and business transformation officer at Vodafone Hutchison Australia.

“Brad has had a remarkable career with a long list of customer-focused roles across the US, Japan and Australia,” said Brady (pictured below).

“In his current role as chief customer officer for NBN Co, he is accountable for delivering more than $5 billion in annual wholesale broadband services revenue across a range of access technologies, giving him an intrinsic understanding of the Australian telco market.

“While much of his career has been in telco, he has also helped found a software business, worked for an energy utility and a smart metering business. Brad’s mix of strategic ability, strong leadership and telecommunications track record position him well for the role.

“Brad currently works closely with NBN Co’s retail partners to deliver end-to-end customer solutions to Australian consumers so he understands that customer experience is at the heart of our business.”

Whitcomb will join Telstra from January 16.