HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hot Scooter Supplier To JB Hi Fi Earns Federal Court Reprieve

Hot Scooter Supplier To JB Hi Fi Earns Federal Court Reprieve

By | 14 Mar 2021

Xiaomi whose electric scooters are in high demand at JB Hi Fi and who will shortly launch a $249 W6 router in Australia, has won a reprieve from a US Federal Court Judge.

On Saturday U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily blocked the Department of Defence from forcing American investors to divest holdings in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on the grounds the company has ties to China’s military.

The Défense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other firms to a list that requires Americans to sell their interests in the firms by a deadline.

The restrictions were set to go into effect next week.

Xiaomi in late January filed a complaint in a Washington court seeking to be removed from the list, calling its inclusion “unlawful and unconstitutional” and arguing it was not controlled by the People’s Liberation Army.

Judge Contreras said that the court “concludes that defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling.”

Xiaomi and the defence Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Xiaomi also supply robotic vacuum cleaners to Australian retailers.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Highly Specced $299 5G Smartphone To Take On Samsung A52
Telstra Hit As Big Client Walks From Their 5G Backend Service
iphone notification
Global Smartphone Shipments To Experience Rapid Growth
JB Hi Fi Executives Selling Out
Big CE Retailer Suddenly Quits, Blames COVID-19
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Facing Expansion Pain Set To Roll Out Own Service Operation
Latest News
/
March 14, 2021
/
Brilliant And Nexus Announce Home Automation App
Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/
REVIEW: JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Latest News Portable Speakers
/
March 12, 2021
/
Fans Take To Foxtel Big Time For NRL Opener
Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/
Netflix Counting Loss, Wants To Stop Account Sharing
Latest News Media Services Netflix
/
March 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Facing Expansion Pain Set To Roll Out Own Service Operation
Latest News
/
March 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Melbourne based Indi Imports is setting up their own service operation, with a fleet of vehicles available in key states...
Read More