Home Gym Equipment New Target Of COVID-19 Panic Buying

Following the federal government’s indefinite closure of gyms and indoor sporting venues that began at midday yesterday, Australian consumers have begun panic buying home gym equipment.

For weeks the unprecedented demand brought on by COVID-19 has seen supermarket shelves stripped of stock, and we’re now seeing similar scenes at retail stores selling gym equipment.

“They had zero hand weights. I also wanted resistance bands and booty bands but they didn’t have any,” one shopper said. “Literally all the shelves with home workout stuff at Kmart were empty, and there were about 20 people who were looking for it.”

The photos featured in this article were taken at Kmart and Rebel Sport today. Neither retailer immediately responded for comment.