Microsoft Surface Cranks Up Tax Time Sale

By | 22 Jun 2021
Microsoft is slashing prices on a range of Surface devices as part of its end of financial year sale.

Until July 3, four Microsoft Surface notebooks and tablets, plus audio accessories, will be discounted through the Microsoft Store.

The Surface Laptop Go, normally starting at $999, is on sale for a 25 per cent discount, starting at $748. The Surface Pro 7 tablet has been cut by 25 per cent from $1249 to $936, while the Surface Pro X has dropped by 20 per cent from $1699 to $1359 and the Surface Book 3 by 25 per cent from $2649 to $1986.

The Surface Headphones and Earbuds have also seen a 20 per cent discount, from $319 to $255.

“As the end of financial year draws upon us, Microsoft has announced a stellar line up of deals across the Surface range that will take productivity and performance to the next level, without taxing prices.

“You can find a wide range of EOFY deals at Microsoft Store, including Surface essential bundles that provide great savings on matching accessories,” the manufacturer said.

Each device is backed by a 60-day return policy and best-price promise, and customers can also trade in select older devices for up to $1000 cash back.

