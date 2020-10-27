An embarrassing bug has surfaced in a number of 2020 AV receivers which could see them unable to pass through video from the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Receivers from Denon, Marantz and Yamaha are all affected by the bug, according to a report on German website Heisse Online, which causes the receivers to display a blank screen when used for 4K video at 120Hz or 8K video at 60Hz from the Series X or from an NVIDIA graphics card.

The affected models – including the Denon X-series range, the Marantz SR range, and the RX-V4A and RX-V6A from Yamaha – all include the latest HDMI 2.1 chip, which is speculated to be the cause of the issue. As the PS5 uses different HDMI chips from the Series X, it may be unaffected, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Marantz and Denon owner Sound United told Forbes magazine it has found a couple of workarounds already, and is working on a permanent solution to enable gamers to play 4K at 120Hz.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10, with the PS5 to follow on November 19.