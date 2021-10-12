HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Grab A Sausage And A COVID Jab At Bunnings

By | 12 Oct 2021

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be operating out of several Bunnings stores from this weekend, giving folks even more reason to head to the retailer.

So far, the pop-up clinics will only come to Queensland stores, including outlets in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Dalby, Smithfield in Cairns, Fairfield Waters in Toowoomba, Townsville, Townsville North, Mackay North, Paget in Mackay, Airlie Beach, Kingaroy, Browns Plain, Morayfield, Brendale, Bethania, Mt Gravatt, North Lakes, Stafford, Maryborough, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gympie.

The clinics will be in the carpark.

 

“We hope it makes accessing vaccinations as easy and convenient as picking up an item for a weekend DIY project,” Mike Schneider, Bunnings managing director, said.

“We’ve always tried to play an active role supporting the local communities where we operate, so providing space to QLD Health to accelerate the vaccination rollout just makes sense.

“Like everyone, we can’t wait to see the whole community protected so we can all get back to doing the things we love.”

