The Australian government has awarded Telstra, Optus and TPG a cool $10.9 million in order to upgrade mobile networks in bushfire and disaster-prone regions.

The Mobile Network Hardening Program will fund 220 new generators, 47 battery capacity upgrades, 212 battery extension devices, and will make upgrades at 320 base stations, and 40 sites prone to bushfire damage.

“The MNHP demonstrates our government’s ongoing commitment to improving mobile network resilience and preparedness so communities can better deal with future emergencies and natural disasters,” says the Minister for Regional Communications, Senator Bridget McKenzie.

“Mobile phones are increasingly important for people in regional and remote communities to stay in contact with friends and loved ones and to access critical supports both during and after natural disasters such as bushfires and floods.

“While these upgrades will provide a significant boost locally, it’s also important to remind people of the need to prepare for emergencies and natural disasters which can occur at any time. I would encourage people to ensure they are prepared, including having plans in the event of power and other service outages.”