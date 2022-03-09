HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Government Gives Telcos $10.9M To Upgrade Networks In Disaster Areas

Government Gives Telcos $10.9M To Upgrade Networks In Disaster Areas

By | 9 Mar 2022

The Australian government has awarded Telstra, Optus and TPG a cool $10.9 million in order to upgrade mobile networks in bushfire and disaster-prone regions.

The Mobile Network Hardening Program will fund 220 new generators, 47 battery capacity upgrades, 212 battery extension devices, and will make upgrades at 320 base stations, and 40 sites prone to bushfire damage.

“The MNHP demonstrates our government’s ongoing commitment to improving mobile network resilience and preparedness so communities can better deal with future emergencies and natural disasters,” says the Minister for Regional Communications, Senator Bridget McKenzie.

“Mobile phones are increasingly important for people in regional and remote communities to stay in contact with friends and loved ones and to access critical supports both during and after natural disasters such as bushfires and floods.

“While these upgrades will provide a significant boost locally, it’s also important to remind people of the need to prepare for emergencies and natural disasters which can occur at any time. I would encourage people to ensure they are prepared, including having plans in the event of power and other service outages.”

 


">

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Optus Adds Netflix To Streaming Hub
Telstra Teams With Satellite Company OneWeb
Optus Accuses Telstra Of Blocking Its 5G Push
Major Internet Outage In Tasmania, As Subsea Cables Cut
Telstra CEO Warns Of Cyber Crime Rise Around War
">rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fetch Adds 8 Free TV Channels
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/
EV Prices Set To Soar Due To Russia Sanctions
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/
Intel Shares Up Apple’s Down After Attack With New Processor
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/
Consumers Optimistic, Despite Inflated Prices: Wesfarmers Boss
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/
Aussie Consumer Confidence Lowest Since Sept 2020
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fetch Adds 8 Free TV Channels
Latest News
/
March 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Fetch TV has added eight free, ad-supported streaming TV channels to its platform, as well as promising that more are...
Read More