HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google’s Pixel 4A Tipped To Launch Today

Google’s Pixel 4A Tipped To Launch Today

By | 3 Aug 2020
,

9to5Google has spotted a new Google Store landing page, with cryptic clues that point to the Pixel 4a smartphone being launched on 3rd August.

The landing page, which can be found here, reveals the text ‘The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone’ – a nod to the delays that have pushed back the Pixel 4a’s launch date from May.

To reveal this, people will need to tap the boxes until they match the order of colours in Google’s logo, that is: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red.

Google has also updated the header for its ‘Made by Google Twitter’ account to a photo of a small circle cutout, which is likely the Pixel 4A’s display with the selfie shooter camera.

The Pixel 4A will be the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 4 model, with The Verge guessing the price tag in the US will be US$349, which would make it cheaper than Apple’s budget offering, the iPhone SE.

Previous leaks have stated that the Pixel 4a will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm 730 processor, and a 12MP main camera.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Samsung & Foxconn Apply For India’s $6.6B Smartphone Production Incentive
ACCC Release Framework For Google & Facebook To Pay Oz Media For Content
LG Smartphone Sales Up 31%, Holds Steady In Appliances
Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Huawei Leads Global Smartphone Market For First Time, Despite Falling Sales Overseas
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi, Winnings & The Good Guys Face Weeks Of Major Store Closures
Distributors Harvey Norman Industry
/
August 3, 2020
/
Tile & Skullcandy Unveil Easier-To-Find TWS Earbuds
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
August 3, 2020
/
NAB Online Retail Index Up 49.6%, Led By Groceries & Appliances
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
August 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Telstra 5G Struggles To Get Past 5Mbps
5G Communication Latest News
/
August 3, 2020
/
Netflix Enables Faster/Slower Playback Speeds
Content Latest News Netflix
/
August 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi, Winnings & The Good Guys Face Weeks Of Major Store Closures
Distributors Harvey Norman Industry
/
August 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman as well as Winnings are facing a major shut down of...
Read More