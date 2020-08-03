9to5Google has spotted a new Google Store landing page, with cryptic clues that point to the Pixel 4a smartphone being launched on 3rd August.

The landing page, which can be found here, reveals the text ‘The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone’ – a nod to the delays that have pushed back the Pixel 4a’s launch date from May.

To reveal this, people will need to tap the boxes until they match the order of colours in Google’s logo, that is: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red.

Google has also updated the header for its ‘Made by Google Twitter’ account to a photo of a small circle cutout, which is likely the Pixel 4A’s display with the selfie shooter camera.

The Pixel 4A will be the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 4 model, with The Verge guessing the price tag in the US will be US$349, which would make it cheaper than Apple’s budget offering, the iPhone SE.

Previous leaks have stated that the Pixel 4a will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm 730 processor, and a 12MP main camera.