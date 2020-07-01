HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google’s Apple AirDrop Rival Coming Soon

By | 1 Jul 2020
Google has reportedly confirmed an Android rival to Apple’s AirDrop is on its way, with the file sharing feature already in the hands of beta testers.

Tech news outlet, Android Police, received some hands-on time with the Google ‘AirDrop’ rival, which is also tipped to work with Chromebooks – mimicking the file sharing relationship between iPhones and Macs. 

The new feature will allow users to simply, and wirelessly, send files to nearby Android devices, encompassing photos, videos, links and more.

For security, users must manually accept a file for receipt before opening, and mark their device as ‘visible’ prior.

The featured is dubbed to be called ‘Nearby Share’, with Google confirming it hopes to launch with support for Android 6+ devices and other platforms.

[Image: Android Police]

‘Nearby Share’ is set to unite Android devices even further, and combat the sense of interlocked community AirDrop provides Apple users.

Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has craft a ‘Quick Share’ feature that allows seamless proximity file sharing to five friends at once, however, is limited to only the brand’s devices.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
