Google has released its latest system update for Chromecast with Google TV (4K), and it adds the long awaited Fast Pair feature for headphones, along with an audio output switcher tile.

Fast Pair was revealed in January 2022, but took an additional two years to appear on Chromecast with Google TV. According to sources, the update has started rolling out.

The feature automatically shows a notification on the screen when the case for compatible headphones is opened.

Compatible headphones include Pixel Buds and Jabra Elite 3.

Then, there’s a new ‘Audio Output’ tile, which has been added to the control centre near the right, where users can switch between speakers and headphones available.

The system update, codenamed ‘STTE.231215.005,’ provides the Android security patch for January 2024, and includes “other bug fixes and performance improvements.”

Back in January 2022, Google said Fast Pair would be supported on Android TV and Google TV, however, it’s only currently supported on Google TV.

The company has yet to comment on other Google TV devices devices from other brands, including Hisense, Philips, Sony, and TCL. These brands have also not yet revealed a timeline for Fast Pair.

In 2022, Google also mentioned Matter support and spatial audio, neither of which appear in the update. The HD version of Chromecast will follow a separate update schedule.