HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Reveals Android 14 Developer Preview

Google Reveals Android 14 Developer Preview

By | 9 Feb 2023

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 14 for Pixel devices before its official release later this year.

The preview is for developers and app testing only. If you go ahead with installation anyway, you might encounter various bugs.

The company estimates that the operating system will remain a developer program until mid-March at the earliest and reach Beta stage hopefully between then and sometime in April.

The preview has given us a few hints on what upgrades Android 14 will deliver. The software is meant to help developers to build apps with enhanced multitasking features which means that Google is making Android 14 even more suitable for folding smartphones and tablets.

Google’s post mentions that its goal with Android 14 is to “make sure that Android users can tune their experience around their individual needs” by “including enhanced accessibility and internationalization features.”

Android 14 is expected to be more compatible with larger screens, continuing on from the work it has already done in Android 12L and Android 13.

Google is also working to provide a more consistent app experience across different devices.

The upgrade will also include a 200% font size- increased from 130% in Android 13- complete with non-linear scaling to make text easier to read, and for it to be presented in a natural way.

Most importantly, it will focus on power efficiency with improved battery life.

Beyond these key areas, Google is also working on improving security, recognizing and blocking malware, speeding up app updates, and further improving system stability.

The Android 14 Developer Preview must be manually installed on your device, and is compatible with all Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4a to the more recent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro but its best to wait until the Beta stage.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Disastrous Chatbot Demo Costs Google $140 Billion
Microsoft Adds ChatGPT To Bing Search
Is Ai Chat Coming To Bing Tomorrow?
Google Launches ChatGPT Rival
Alphabet Misses Q4 Expectations, YouTube Crashes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Vocus CEO Quits, Successor Named
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:Laser CEO Responds To Tomkins Shakes Exit
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Hermes Win $192K In First NFT Trademark Trial
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
LG Expands B2B Business
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Disastrous Chatbot Demo Costs Google $140 Billion
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Vocus CEO Quits, Successor Named
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Vocus CEO Kevin Russell has announcing he is leaving the top job after five years. Current Chief Operating Officer Ellie...
Read More