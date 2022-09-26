The specs of Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet have been leaked, revealing what users can expect in terms of power, display and storage.

The Pixel Tablet was announced at Google I/O 2022, with very little detail announced, other than renders of the design and that it would debut in 2023.

91Mobiles, a publication with a rather reliable track record, has since leaked several details that were provided by developer Kuba Wojciechowski.

According to the leak, the new tablet has entered the EVT (engineering validation test) phase, meaning specs are highly unlikely to change. As part of this stage, several units have been sent to India for certification.

At this stage, the Pixel Tablet is set to feature a 10.95-inch display, Wi-Fi 6 support and storage options at 128GB and 256GB. It is also expected to feature the Tensor chip found in the Google Pixel 6 smartphone, despite the fact that the Pixel 7 is set to feature the Tensor 2.

The leak also reveals that the new tablet may come with a Google USI (universal stylus initiative) 2.0 stylus pen.

Other reports have revealed that Google is developing a new Nest Hub, which would allow users to detach the screen. With the Pixel Tablet on the way, it would make sense for it to serve as the screen for the Nest Hub.

This theory is further confirmed by Wojciechowski, who has said that the Pixel Tablet will not feature GPS or modem, proximity or barometer sensors, and will lack high-fidelity sensor processing support. All of this suggests that the new tablet has been designed to be used at home with Wi-Fi rather than on the go.